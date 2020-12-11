Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy Friday evening, rainy Friday night

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday evening, Motown.

Temperatures remain above freezing this evening and tonight and for much of the weekend. This is key because we are precipitation arriving. The higher temps mean rain instead of snow. Does become chillier but, fortunately, drier next week.

Skies become completely overcast with clouds that lower and thicken through dinner. It will feel pretty good outdoors with temperatures in the 40s. Those clouds produce drizzle and eventually steady rain the later we go after sunset and toward the end of tonight’s Detroit Pistons preseason basketball game against the New York Knicks at Little Caesers Arena; closer to 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. ET.

Sunset is at 5:01 p.m. ET.

The shield of steady rain arrives overnight with temperatures remaining well above freezing. It will be chilly but wet. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and low 40s.

Sunrise is at 7:53 a.m. ET.

Saturday will be rainy, chilly in the morning and cool in the afternoon. Rain will be heavy, at times, with a chance of thunderstorms, especially midday and in the afternoon. Most of the precipitation is gone by Saturday night. A few snowflakes are possible, but any snow accumulation will be negligible to non-existent.

Sunday will be colder and breezy with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle and upper 30s.

Any outdoor projects, whether it’s landscaping or decorating, will have dry weather the beginning of next week. It will be colder and feel more like mid-December.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the middle and upper 30s and lows in the 20s each day.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!

· Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here

· Track severe weather alerts here

· Submit storm photos here

· Find more weather forecast articles at Weather Center