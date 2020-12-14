Metro Detroit weather: Quiet weather week ahead

‘Twas the week before Christmas, and all through the house,

Not a thing stirred, just a few big storms well to our south…

The jet stream has plunged back to our south after the nice little bump northward late last week into Saturday, and that has taken the storm track back to our south as well. One storm system is passing safely across the Tennessee Valley today, and another (bigger) storm will do the same on Wednesday.

We are starting our Monday with lots of clouds, unfortunately, so we’ve missed out on the annual Geminid Meteor Shower…the best meteor shower of the year. Oh well, there will be other meteor showers. A cold front crossing the state midday could trigger a few flurries or light snow showers, but I don’t expect anything that will have any impact. Temperatures will barely budge from their morning readings, with highs in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius) expected late this morning, with temps falling a bit this afternoon. West winds will shift to the northwest behind the front, and blow at 10 to 20 mph, so it’ll become breezy.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:55 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:02 p.m.

Some breaks in the clouds should develop Monday night and that, combined with the colder air mass coming in behind that cold front will drop temperatures into the upper teens (-7 degrees Celsius). Northwest wind decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.

Partial sunshine Tuesday morning will likely be replaced by increasing clouds during the day. Highs in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-5 to -4 degrees Celsius).

Cloudy on Wednesday as a storm that will develop into a major east coast nor’easter passes by to our south. A few light snowflakes could make it up to the I-94 corridor, but I do not expect any impactful snow…just some festive flakes. Highs in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-5 to -4 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).

Becoming partly cloudy by late Thursday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-5 to -4 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Friday, with highs in the upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius). This will likely be our nicest day of the work week.

Weekend Outlook

It appears that a weak cold front will cross the area on Saturday. It doesn’t have much moisture with it, but it could generate a few light rain or snow showers. Whatever we get (if anything), it doesn’t look like a big deal. Highs near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Sunday, with highs again near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius).

**A Total Solar Eclipse!**

The year’s only total solar eclipse happens this morning! The path of totality takes it across southern South America, so we won’t be able to see it in person here in Michigan. HOWEVER, I have made special arrangements with Slooh to embed their livestream of the eclipse, and you can watch it live as it happens on ClickOnDetroit.com! The livestream begins at 9:30 a.m. EST, and continues until the eclipse is over. This will be SO cool to watch!