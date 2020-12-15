Metro Detroit weather: One down, one to go

A rather sizeable storm passed us safely to the south on Monday, with no real impact on our weather. The next one is on the way…it’ll also pass to our south, but with a bit more impact for us. I’ll get to that in a moment but, first, some clearing took place Monday night, and that means we should get some sunshine on our Tuesday (in fact, we’ll get more sun than I expected yesterday, as today’s clouds now appear to be more of the high, thin variety, although the Thumb will likely have more clouds than the rest of us).

Highs should approach freezing (32 degrees…0 degrees Celsius), with a northwest wind becoming northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:55 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:02 p.m.

Increasing and thickening clouds Tuesday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-5 to -4 degrees Celsius). Northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Cloudy on Wednesday, with some flurries or light snow developing midday. Highs in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).

Wednesday night is when that big developing storm passes to our south and turns northeast, where it will become a highly disruptive storm from Washington, D.C. through Boston. For us, light snow is most likely across the southeastern part of our area…I’m talking eastern Monroe County up through the Grosse Pointes…accumulations look to be an inch or less, which is truly no big deal. The snow should easily end well before dawn Thursday, with lows in the mid 20s (-3 degrees Celsius).

Cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-5 to -4 degrees Celsius).

With a bit of luck, we salvage the end of the work week with some sunshine…let’s call it partly cloudy for part of the day on Friday. Highs in the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

It still appears that a very weak cold front will cross the state on Saturday, with a light rain or snow shower possible. Highs near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius).

Sunday looks dry, albeit with mostly cloudy skies. Highs again near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius).

Christmas Outlook

I’ve spent some time on the long range computer models this morning, and see some intriguing trends for Christmas. It appears that a stronger cold front will approach Festivus (Wednesday) night, and generate rain showers ahead of it. Those showers should end around dawn on Christmas Eve Day, and here’s where it gets interesting: a potent upper level trough of low pressure will follow on Christmas Eve, and possibly generate some light snow! So it’s possible that we could wake up Christmas morning with a dusting of snow on the ground! Christmas Day itself could have a few snow showers, and it’ll be cold…with highs in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees (-2 to -1 degree Celsius), with a brisk wind making it feel a lot colder. But how benevolent would it be, after the year we’ve had, to get some Christmas Eve snow. Obviously, this is VERY preliminary nine-to-ten days away, and this could change. But I was so excited about at least the possibilities that I had to share it with you! Fingers crossed!