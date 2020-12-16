Metro Detroit weather: Mild temperatures return before major cool-down next week

DETROIT – Our forecast is getting a bit more active as we head toward the Christmas holidays. Expect a slightly milder stretch, then a major cool-down at the end of next week.

Flakes around

Snow wraps up Wednesday evening, leaving very little behind.

We’ll see some more snow showers in spots Thursday, but a fewer than we saw Wednesday. No accumulation is expected.

Chances come back Saturday afternoon, following some rain showers. This also looks like it will leave minimal, if any, accumulation. As we progress through these chances, temperatures will get slightly milder.

Tempered warmup

Normal highs are in the mid-30s, and for the second day in a row Wednesday, we couldn’t get there.

Thursday will bring a couple more degrees, but the day will still be a below-normal finish.

Upper 30s arrive Friday. Then, we’ll finally touch 40 degrees on both weekend days. Highs will hold around 40 degrees for the first half of next week, then the big chill sets in as Santa’s sleigh draws near.

Christmas chill

Christmas is now less than 10 days away. Obviously, this far out, we can’t nail down exact numbers and timing. But the general pattern is showing pretty good agreement among our long range model suite: Cold.

Temperatures are the most reliable forecast parameter looking out more than seven days, and if this pattern does materialize, we’ll spend the entire 25th of December in the teens.

Plus, it looks like we could see strong winds, which would put wind chills in single digits. There’s a good chance we’ll see some lake-effect snow showers on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but whether it will be enough to qualify as a White Christmas (1 inch by 7 a.m. Dec. 25), is still up in the air.

Track the radar: