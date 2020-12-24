Falling rain and snow, then temps Christmas Eve

Merry Christmas Eve, Motown, and welcome to Thursday!

On the day before Christmas, raindrops and snowflakes will gently fall in the morning. It becomes colder for last-minute shoppers as the day progresses. More snowflakes arrive to welcome Santa Claus and his nine reindeer (including Rudolph). It still feels and looks like winter for the start of Kwanzaa.

Thursday morning will be chilly and slippery. Rain and snow showers from last night will continue to fall. Roads and sidewalks will be wet, slippery and a little slushy as families wake up and plan their day before the big holiday. The wintry mix dissipates shortly after breakfast time. Colder air is behind the precipitation. Temperatures start in the low 30s.

Sunrise is at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Thursday afternoon will be cloudy as the mercury falls to the 20s. It will be brisk with a westerly wind blowing 10 to 20 mph. Wind chills will be in the teens and, at times, the single digits. Make sure everyone, especially kids and seniors, cover their heads and extremities with their hats, scarves and gloves.

Sunset is at 5:06 p.m. ET.

Snow showers return Thursday evening, to prep Santa and his sleigh for a good landing overnight. Temperatures will be in the 20s.

Thursday night will be cold with light snow providing a good half inch of fresh snow on rooftops and driveways for the Jolly ol’ Elf’s arrival. As children are sleeping, overnight lows will be in the teens. Kids, this is perfect delivery-weather for Santa and all of his reindeer.

Merry Christmas, Friday! Christmas Day is a White Christmas in my book. Despite the lack of an inch of snow on the ground in many neighborhoods, snowflakes will be falling with scattered snow showers. It will be cold and wonderful for staying indoors for opening presents and dinner. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

Happy Kwanzaa, Saturday! The holiday’s first day, Umoja - Community, will be partly sunny with morning snow showers. Cold, again, with afternoon temps near 30 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and not as cold. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Monday has another chance of rain and snow showers. Chilly with daytime temps in the middle 30s.

