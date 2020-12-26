Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy weather in the forecast until Tuesday

DETROIT – I hope you had a great Christmas! Naturally, today is the day that the post-Christmas sales begin, and the weather won’t prevent you from heading out to support our local stores. We’ll have mostly just clouds today, with just some harmless flurries possible. Highs near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius). Southwest wind becoming west at 10 to 15 mph. In normal times, this would be acceptable late-December tailgating weather before the Lions take on the Buccaneers at Ford Field but, alas, no fans allowed.

Today’s sunset is at 5:07 p.m.

Becoming partly cloudy for part of our Saturday night, with lows near 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius).

Cloudy but milder on Sunday, with highs near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius), with temperatures then remaining nearly steady in the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius) well into Sunday evening.

We’ll see some rain showers Sunday night as a cold front crosses the area, followed by some snow showers (no accumulation) after the front passes by. Temperatures that are initially steady in the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius) will fall into the low to mid 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius) by sunrise Monday.

Outlook for Next Week

Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers on Monday, and it’ll be a raw, breezy day, too. Temperatures slowly falling through the 30s…probably into the low 30s by late afternoon (0 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Cloudy and breezy on Wednesday, with rain developing either in the afternoon or Wednesday evening. Highs rebounding back to near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius). Rain increases Wednesday night into at least the first half of Thursday, and we could see an inch of rain. By the way, the reason I wrote “at least the first half of Thursday” is because some computer models keep the rain around right into New Year’s Eve, while others end it Thursday afternoon. I don’t have much confidence in this part of the forecast right now, but will keep you updated, of course, on Local 4 and in my daily weather articles. Highs Thursday near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius), with temperatures then falling after a cold front moves through…whenever that is. Becoming windy.

Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered snow showers possible on the first day of 2021 (which couldn’t come soon enough), with highs in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).