Metro Detroit weather: First rain, then snow today

DETROIT – It’s mainly rain moving in this morning, but a switch to snow can be triggered at any point this morning, and at any point today.

Temps are in the upper 30s as you head out and about on this Friday around Metro Detroit and your drive will be a bit slower and more slippery.

The center of our storm is still far off to our south and west and we will get a few different phases of the storm today. Again, we start with mainly rain and then a wintry mix of rain and snow.

Some areas will see the switch to snow sooner and will get some accumulation of 1-2 inches today. The best bet for that is our North Zone and into the Saginaw Valley -- maybe 1-3 inches.

Be careful traveling.

Bottom line, this is a very tricky forecast when it comes to precipitation type. It looks like most of the moisture will rain and snow down on us before 3 p.m. We’re not done after that, we will continue to see snow showers late in the day as temps finally start dropping in the lower 30s late in the day.

We will get a few periods of heavier precip and that will cause some pooling and ponding if it’s rain, and very dangerous travel if it’s snow. Either way, heads up and be careful. The Local4Casters App is your best weapon all day, all weekend.

SUNSET: 5:27 PM

Weekend forecast

A few snow showers are likely Saturday morning and midday before tapering off. It will be mostly cloudy here in Pure Michigan tomorrow with upper 20s early to mid 30s in the afternoon.

There’s a smaller storm coming at us late Sunday, so most of the day is dry with snow in the evening. We could get some light accumulation overnight into Monday.

Let’s hope we wake up to some festive snow covered Michigan on MLK Day. Why not enjoy some of this winter weather? The Local4Casters app is free and always your best weapon when preparing for our wonderful and changing weather!

