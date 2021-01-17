Metro Detroit weather: Still slippery with flurries, snow showers Sunday afternoon

DETROIT – Welcome MLK weekend and Sunday, Motown!

Flurries and light snow showers continue today with chilly conditions. Temperatures remain slightly above freezing in spots with rain mixing in at times. It will gradually become wet, slick and slushy into the evening and night hours. Fewer flakes are possible, MLK Day, Monday.

Sunday afternoon will be cloudy with flare-ups of more widespread snow showers. Highs will be near 35 degrees as snow gently accumulates during the afternoon and evening. Driving or walking will not be impossible, but people must remain alert. Remember to leave plenty of space between vehicles and keep low-beams on in order to see and be seen.

Sunset is at 5:29 p.m.

Snow showers continue Sunday evening. Temperatures will be in the low 30s.

By the end of dinner, many neighborhoods will see around 1 inch of snow or more. Between I-94 (from Detroit to Ann Arbor) and I-69 (from Flint to Pt. Huron), 1 inch or more of snow will fall; some will receive one and a half to 2 inches. South of I-94 (Lenawee and Monroe Counties) and north of I-69, a half inch to one of snow will fall.

Snow showers leave Sunday night. It becomes colder with overnight lows in the middle and upper 20s.

Welcome to MLK Day, Monday! As we celebrate and reflect, it will be chilly and mostly cloudy. Afternoon temperatures will be near 35 degrees.

Tuesday will have on and off snow showers with highs in the low 30s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and cold. Daytime temperatures will be near freezing; 32 degrees.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny and chilly. Highs in the upper 30s, Thursday, and near 30 degrees, Friday.

