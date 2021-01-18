Metro Detroit weather: On and off snow showers, Sunday night

DETROIT – Welcome MLK weekend and Sunday night, Motown!

Scattered snow flurries and showers are possible tonight. It becomes colder with temps below freezing. On and off snow remains in the forecast for MLK Day, Monday, but traveling will still be possible. Drivers and pedestrians just need to be careful.

So far, a trace to a half inch of snow has fallen, so far. Another trace to half-inch is possible overnight. It will be snowy and slick, Sunday night. It becomes colder with overnight lows in the middle and upper 20s.

Welcome to MLK Day, Monday! As we celebrate and reflect, it will be chilly and mostly cloudy with on and off flurries and snow showers. Up to a half inch or inch of snow is possible. Afternoon temperatures will be near 35 degrees.

Tuesday will have on and off snow showers with highs in the low 30s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and cold. Daytime temperatures will be near freezing; 32 degrees.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny and chilly. Highs in the upper 30s, Thursday, and near 30 degrees, Friday.

