Metro Detroit weather: Will there be more snow this weekend?

DETROIT – Temperatures are on a mini-swing while snow chances take a break. There are even more questions about the snow at the end of the weekend.

Streak snapped

Wednesday is now our first below-normal day of 2021. It came after 21 straight days of beating the odds. The day started in the mid-teens. Even with some limited sunshine, temperatures couldn’t get to the 30s.

Thursday looks (and feels) much different. Expect even more sunshine and highs touching 40 degrees. The mild air will be “one and done,” however. We’ll be able to count the number of hours we reach above freezing on one hand for the rest of the forecast.

Snow in question

Dry conditions will persist until the second of two cold fronts crosses the area Friday. The wind shift following that front will lead to some lake-effect snow showers.

Minor, if any, accumulations are in order there. But the end of the weekend has more questions than answers.

Early runs of our long-range models were taking Monday’s system completely out of our area. But the midday runs had us getting hammered again. Needless to say, these are the perils of getting excited about a system that’s more than five days out.

Right now, plan on at least some scattered snow showers Sunday, mainly in the afternoon. That’s a separate, weak wave from what we’ve been watching for early next week. We’ll have to punt on Monday for now.

