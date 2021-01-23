Metro Detroit weather: Cold conditions under Saturday sunshine

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

Sunshine comes back for at least one day Saturday. It remains very cold; January-like. Clouds return with light snow Sunday. Heavier snow is on tap early next week.

Saturday morning will have clearing skies as it becomes much colder. Before and as the sun rises, temperatures will plummet to the low and middle teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits with a west-northwesterly breeze 4 to 9 mph.

Grab your sunglasses and your hat, scarf, coat and gloves as skies become brighter after breakfast. Skies become sunny.

Sunrise is at 7:57 a.m.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny and cold. Highs will be in the upper 20s. Remember your masks and bundle up before any family outings to the ski slopes or other venues.

Sunset is at 5:37 p.m.

Saturday evening will be very cold under fair to partly cloudy skies. Outside Little Caesar’s Arena where the Detroit Pistons have an 8 p.m. basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, temperatures will be in the middle 20s.

Saturday night will have increasing clouds with frigid conditions. Overnight lows will be in the teens and low 20s.

Sunday will be cloudy with scattered light snow from a weak clipper system. Up to 1 inch of snow is possible by the end of the afternoon. Highs will be just above 30 degrees.

More snow is likely from Monday to Tuesday. A separate area of low pressure travels south of Southern Lower Michigan. Cold air remains locked in place as the storm intensifies, gathers moisture and throws it on Southeast Michigan in the form of light to heavy snow. Afternoon temps will be in the low 30s each day.

All Detroiters will need their snow shovels by the end of Tuesday morning. Although, some Southeast Michiganders will spend more time removing snow than others. The heaviest snow will be from Detroit to Ann Arbor southward to the Michigan-Ohio border. For now, higher snow total could reach 3 to 6 inches. A lighter amount of snow, 2 to 4 inches, will fall from 8 Mile Road northward to I-69 and The Thumb.

Remember, predicted snow totals may change. So, stay tuned.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be sunnier and colder. Daytime temps will be in the middle and upper 20s. Nighttime and early morning lows will be in the teens with wind chills near zero, at times.

