Metro Detroit weather: Looking ahead to more snowfall as this winter storm wraps up

DETROIT – As our early week snow wraps up, colder temperatures are staring us down, and we can already see our next snowmaker on the horizon.

NOTE: A winter weather advisory is in effect for Lapeer, Sanilac and St. Clair counties until 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Temps drop

It hasn’t exactly been balmy over the last few days, but we’re about to drop another notch on the thermometer.

We won’t notice much of a change Tuesday night, with clouds remaining. But even with limited sunshine Wednesday, highs won’t get to 30 degrees.

Then, nights for the remainder of the workweek will take us to the mid-teens -- at least in the Metro Zone. There will be some single-digit lows in the West and North zones.

We get a bit of a reprieve over the weekend, as highs return to the 30s and lows will sink only into the 20s.

Spring gets closer

Here’s a sign that we’re rounding the bend and heading toward the back half of winter. Normal high temperatures increase Monday to 33 degrees, so we’ll be leaving our statistically coldest part of the year as mid-March gets just a little bit closer.

Snow in sight

We’ll remain dry through the start of the weekend. Then, our next round of measurable snow rolls in.

This will likely begin after midnight Saturday night, continue through Sunday and leave us with more scattered, lighter snow showers Monday.

Accumulations look likely, similar to what we just picked up. But it’s too early to nail down a number. Just plan on shoveling again early next week.

Track the radar: