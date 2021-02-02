Metro Detroit weather: Multiple snow showers, sub-zero temperatures ahead

DETROIT – Savor all these above-normal days, as a polar plunge is headed our direction by the weekend.

Milder, brighter

What a pleasant pair of winter days we’re getting! High temperatures (not just morning lows, which is what most of our above-normal January consisted of) will finish above normal again Wednesday.

We’ll see just as much sunshine, if not more, than what Tuesday brought. Technically, Thursday will be even milder, but we won’t count that in the pleasant category.

White, wet, then white

Our next precipitation chances roll in Thursday evening. We’ll see a brief burst of light snow, possibly with some minor accumulations, before it becomes all rain overnight.

The cold front will pass through around sunrise Friday, ending the most organized precipitation. But anything behind it will be all snow. Expect around an inch on top of the wet slushy mess from overnight.

Wintry weekend

That won’t end our snow chances, though. A quick, relatively dry front Saturday will bring a few snow showers.

On Sunday morning, a much wetter disturbance rolls in from the southwest, leaving decent accumulations -- enough to shovel. There will be a pretty tight gradient with snowfall totals with this quick moving system, so we’ll hold off on numbers right now, as they’ll change considerably by the weekend.

Bundle up

Then, the story becomes the temperatures as they plunge into frigid depths.

Saturday night’s low will barely stay in double digits.

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday night lows will hover around zero degrees, with wind chills double digits below.

So far this season, our coldest temperature has been 11 degrees, just a week ago.

We won’t set any records. All those are double digits below zero, including Tuesday’s record of minus-20!

