Metro Detroit weather: Chance of major snow storms after bitter cold weekend

DETROIT – The sunshine felt great, but snow is coming back Thursday night, and several more times over the coming week.

Quick burst

Thursday night will be the weakest snowfall of the next several we see down the road.

Late-evening snow showers will bring up to a half-inch of accumulation. Most of that will be north of Eight Mile Road. It should all be wrapped up before the Friday morning commute, except in Sanilac County.

Shoveling Saturday

We will get a break of about 24 hours before a healthier round of snow shows up Saturday. It will begin before sunrise and be with us throughout the day and evening, wrapping up just after midnight.

That will leave us with a widespread 2 inches of accumulation.

Coldest in two years

Despite the weekend snowmaker coming out of the southwest, temperatures continue to drop over the weekend. Highs will reach only the teens Sunday and Monday.

Morning lows will drop to 0 degrees in the Metro Zone by Monday morning. That will be the coldest temperature we’ve felt in more than two years.

On Feb. 1, 2019, we recorded a minus-1 degree low. The day before that, temperatures plummeted to minus-14, and that’s not in the cards for us, thank goodness.

Bigger snow coming

Models are advertising some big snow both Tuesday and Thursday next week. As you can imagine, the models are still not singing from the same sheet of music on those systems.

We’ll hold off on numbers, but it looks like both events have the potential to be three times as big as Saturday’s snow.

