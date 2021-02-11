Metro Detroit weather: Increasing chances for increasing accumulating snow

We’ve been stuck in a cold weather pattern with minor weather systems giving us minor snowfalls. But the pattern is going to become increasingly active over the next week, which introduces increasing chances for more substantial snowfalls, as you’ll read below.

Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the low 20s (-6 degrees Celsius). The one exception is going to be the northern half of the Thumb…Sanilac County northward…where some lake effect snow bands over the lake are actually going to drift westward and, by this afternoon, give some of you some snow…there could perhaps be an inch or two for those directly under the band that persists the longest.

North wind at 5 to 10 mph will add a bit more bite to the already cold air mass.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:35 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 6:01 p.m. And here’s a fun bit of Detroit weather trivia for you: on this date in 1999, we set a record high of 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius). That’s the earliest we’ve ever had a 70-degree temperature in recorded Detroit weather history!

An area of light snow crosses the Lower Peninsula Thursday night. Best chances to get a dusting is the northern half of the area. Again, this is not a big deal snow. Lows in the low teens (-11 degrees Celsius). North-northeast wind at 4 to 8 mph.

Mostly cloudy on Friday, with highs in the low to mid 20s (-5 degrees Celsius).

Cloudy Friday night, with lows in the low teens (-11 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Update

A more robust upper level disturbance crosses the state on Saturday, with a more widespread light snow developing during the day and continuing into Saturday night. At this point, it’s looking like a one-to-two inch snowfall for many of us. Continued cold highs in the low 20s (-6 degrees Celsius) means that this will be yet another fluffy snow that’s great for skiing, but not so great for building snowmen, snowwomen, snowmonsters, or whatever your kids’ fancies are (my fancy is the annual Gross Family Snowbowler).

Snow diminishes overnight Saturday night, with lows back down into the single digits (-14 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Sunday, but a resurgence of the Arctic air mass will restrict highs to the mid to upper teens (-8 degrees Celsius).

Partly to mostly cloudy Sunday night, with lows that could be near zero (-18 degrees Celsius), and even colder if the clouds hold off.

Next Week – Watching Two Bigger Storms

Becoming cloudy on Monday, with the core of the Arctic air overhead holding highs in the mid teens (-9 degrees Celsius).

A more significant storm looks to cross the Texas/Oklahoma Panhandle and hook northeastward toward us…we call these storms Panhandle Hookers, and they tap into Gulf of Mexico moisture and generate heavier snowfalls. The exact track can’t be determined yet, but preliminary indications are that we’ll get into a few inches of the snow. Stay tuned.

And then another Panhandle Hooker develops and moves northeast on Thursday into Thursday night…we need to keep an eye on that one, too. Exciting times!