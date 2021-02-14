Metro Detroit weather: Cold with some sun and a few flurries Sunday

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Snow has stopped only for now, and it is frigid this morning. The colder-than-average pattern continues this afternoon with only a few flakes here and there. Monday and Tuesday mark in the arrival many more snowflakes.

Sunday morning is frigid under partly mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures start in the single digits to near 10°F. The slightest breeze from the north is making wind chills dive below zero.

Sunrise is at 7:31 a.m.

Mother Nature continues to help us celebrate today with our sweetie by staying close for warmth.

Sunday afternoon will be very cold and mostly cloudy to partly sunny. A few scattered snow flurries are possible. There will be no significant snow accumulation. High temps will be near a 20°F or a bit more.

Sunset is at 6:05 p.m.

Sunday evening will be mostly cloudy and very cold. Temperatures will be in the teens.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy and frigid. Overnight lows will be in the upper single digits.

A quick burst of snow showers are possible, Monday. A huge storm system will climb up The Appalachians giving us a more prolonged, widespread area of snow late Monday afternoon into Monday night and Tuesday.

It will be colder Monday afternoon with temperatures in the middle teens.

It will be quite snowy from Monday into Tuesday. By Tuesday afternoon 2 to 5 inches of snow are possible. Temperature stay in the teens Tuesday.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and cold. Daytime temperatures will be in the low 20s.

There is a chance of snow showers Thursday. Highs will be in the middle and upper 20s.

Friday and Saturday will have a mix of clouds and sun, again. Highs will be in the middle 20s.

