Metro Detroit weather: Presidents Day snow storm 2021 forming, arriving tonight

DETROIT – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan until noon Tuesday.

A Flood Warning is in effect along the St. Clair River.

Welcome to Sunday night, Motown.

The Valentines Day 2021 Storm that is bringing snow and ice to Texas and the Deep South is becoming Presidents Day Snow Storm 2021 for Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Two rounds of snow are due; one in the morning and the other from late Monday to early Tuesday.

Two rounds of snow on the way

There are two rounds of snow arriving in Detroit and Southeast Michigan from late tonight through Tuesday morning.

The first round arrives after midnight, Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the upper single digits as light snow showers stream across the region. Much of will be gone after breakfast, Monday morning, with 1 to 3 inches possible by mid-morning.

Presidents Day, Monday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and very cold. Highs in the middle teens.

The second round of snow makes an impact on the region late Monday afternoon, Monday evening, Monday night and Tuesday morning. The snow will be more widespread and intense. By the end of Tuesday morning, an additional 3 to 7 inches are possible.

A grand total of 6 to 9 or 10 inches of snow is possible. The greater amounts of snow (7 to 10 inches) are reserved for areas closer to the big lakes and the Detroit River and St. Clair River (from Port Huron through Mt. Clemens, Monroe and Luna Pier). The lower amounts of snow, which will still be significant (5 to 8 in.), will be in neighborhoods much farther north and west of Detroit (Livingston County through Flint, Lapeer and Sandusky).

Tuesday will be very cold with afternoon temperatures in the upper teens.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and cold. Daytime temperatures will be in the low 20s.

There is a chance of snow showers Thursday. Highs will be near 30 degrees.

Friday and Saturday will have a mix of clouds and sun, again. Highs will be in the middle 20s.

