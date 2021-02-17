20ºF

Ad

Weather

Metro Detroit weather update: Feb. 17, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Local 4Casters

Tags: Detroit Weather, Michigan Weather, Weather Update, Weather, Weather Center, Now, Winter, Forecast, Weather Forecast
photo

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Feb. 17, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Some snow Thursday

  • We’ll probably see some snow Thursday, but models are disagreeing on the track.
  • As a result, snowfall totals differ on this. But we’re fairly confident we’ll get around 1″-2″. Higher totals as you head further east in our area.

More snow early next week

  • The track of this system is changing some. Yesterday it showed a little rain/mix overnight Sunday into Monday, but now it looks to be mainly/all snow.
  • Later Sunday snow arrives and will give way to a couple of inches of accumulation.
  • Some lake enhanced snow may also continue into Monday and Tuesday.

Gradual “warming”

  • Staying pretty cold around here the next few days, but next week we start climbing.
  • Temperatures will be around the 40 degree mark by Tuesday, which will be the first above normal high in 2+ weeks.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.