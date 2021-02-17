Metro Detroit weather update: Feb. 17, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Feb. 17, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Some snow Thursday
- We’ll probably see some snow Thursday, but models are disagreeing on the track.
- As a result, snowfall totals differ on this. But we’re fairly confident we’ll get around 1″-2″. Higher totals as you head further east in our area.
More snow early next week
- The track of this system is changing some. Yesterday it showed a little rain/mix overnight Sunday into Monday, but now it looks to be mainly/all snow.
- Later Sunday snow arrives and will give way to a couple of inches of accumulation.
- Some lake enhanced snow may also continue into Monday and Tuesday.
Gradual “warming”
- Staying pretty cold around here the next few days, but next week we start climbing.
- Temperatures will be around the 40 degree mark by Tuesday, which will be the first above normal high in 2+ weeks.