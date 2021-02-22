Metro Detroit weather: Batch of light snow tonight

DETROIT – When I left Farmington Hills at 3 a.m. to head into work I had exactly 2.0 inches of snow on the driveway, and my friends at the National Weather Service office in White Lake measured the same.

However, the difference between this snow and what we’ve had for the past couple of weeks is warmer temperatures, and that means two things: 1) salt will work SO much better and 2) it’s a good packing snow to make snowmen and snowwomen!

We’ve even had a bit of light rain and drizzle mixing in, generally south of 8 Mile, so the forecast has panned out exactly as expected. Snow is winding down – the Thumb will be the last to see it go – although some snow showers are still possible through about lunchtime.

Highs will reach the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius). It’ll be a windy day, with southwest winds shifting to the west at 10 to 20 mph and gusts above 20 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:19 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 6:15 p.m.

Another batch of light snow crosses the area Monday night, but this one won’t be nearly as impactful. Areas north of M-59 stand the best chance to see a light coating -- generally under an inch for most. Southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph, with temperatures falling just below freezing by dawn Tuesday.

Tuesday forecast

Becoming partly cloudy on Tuesday and, with highs reaching 40 degrees or a little above (4 to 5 degrees Celsius), what a great day it’ll become!

Partly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the low 30s (-1 to 0 degrees Celsius).

Wednesday forecast

Partly cloudy on Wednesday, with highs again near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy and colder Wednesday night, with lows in the low to mid 20s (-5 degrees Celsius).

Thursday, Friday forecast

A light rain or snow shower is possible on Thursday, but is by no means certain. Highs in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).

Becoming mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the upper teens (-8 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Friday, another great winter day, with highs in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius).

Weekend outlook

It appears that we may start the day on Saturday with some rain showers but, as long as this system remains a fast-mover, we could potentially get partial sunshine developing during the afternoon. Stay tuned. Highs return back to near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Sunday, with highs in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).