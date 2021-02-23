Metro Detroit weather: Another snow chance in forecast despite higher temps

DETROIT – The Great February Melt-off has begun, but even with temperatures firmly in the 40s, there is a snow chance in the forecast.

February 40s

Normal highs for late February are in the upper 30s. We beat those odds Tuesday, and will do it for most of the forecast.

Expect another finish in the 40s Wednesday. It will be with added clouds as a system zips to our north.

Winds shift more out of the northwest Thursday, dropping high temperatures to the mid-30s. That’s where we’ll stay for Friday before bouncing back to the 40s over the weekend.

Snow again?

That Wednesday system might put a quick raindrop or snowflake in the North Zone, but it will be fleeting and likely happen in the afternoon.

Thursday will bring another quick disturbance, mainly to the north, but this time with colder temperatures. So a snowflake or two isn’t out of the question. I think the vast majority of us will stay dry, though.

Half ‘n half weekend

Saturday and Sunday will bring some of our warmest weather of the forecast, but it won’t be all wine and roses.

Rain gets an early start on us Saturday. It should be gone by mid-afternoon, though.

Sunday will be the nicest day of the weekend, with all-day dryness and highs hitting 43 degrees. Count on more clouds than sun, but it won’t be completely overcast.

Track the radar: