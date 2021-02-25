Metro Detroit weather: Warm weather approaches, cold temps are not far behind

DETROIT – Sneaky sunshine had temperatures soaring Wednesday afternoon to the 50s. We may not get there again in this forecast, but many of the numbers won’t be far behind.

Mild February Finish

After a solid two weeks of below normal temperatures, Mother Nature is delivering all the backordered warmth for the end of the month. Monday’s high in the 50s was well above normal, but didn’t get close to the record of 70 degrees, which was set only in 2017. The next couple days will be noticeably cooler as highs will remain in the mid-to-upper 30s. We then get warmer for the weekend.

Mostly Great Weekend

It’s likely we’ll start Saturday with rain, but it should be gone before lunchtime, leaving us dry and unseasonably mild for Saturday afternoon and evening. Sunday will be dry the entire day, slightly milder and feature more sunshine. So it is definitely the pick of the two weekend days.

Forties For Awhile

Temperatures take a slight dip early next week. That will bring us back to the 30s for Tuesday’s high temperatures. But the 40s are back Wednesday and will be with us for the remainder of the next work week. There’s not much precipitation in the forecast beyond Saturday, except for a shot at rain and possibly some mix by the middle of next week.

