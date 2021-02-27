Metro Detroit weather: Brighter Saturday afternoon with temperatures above freezing

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday and the final weekend of February, Motown.

After slippery conditions at breakfast, it will be drier with the mercury rising way above freezing at lunchtime and this afternoon. Temps return to the freezing mark or lower tonight. It will be milder tomorrow with some rain.

Saturday afternoon will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be above average by a good five or 10 degrees. Highs will be in the middle and upper 40s.

Keep in mind, ice on ponds and lakes and rivers and streams continue to get thinner. It is best to stay on land. Please do not venture out on any ice. Also, remember to be vigilant and keep children and pets away from any ice covered water.

Saturday evening will be chilly and partly cloudy. Temperatures will be near 40°F.

Sunset is at 6:21 p.m.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 30s.

Much more melting occurs Sunday. Highs will be near 50°F under partly sunny skies.

Monday is the first day of March 2021. It will be partly sunny and chillier. Daytime temperatures will be 40°F with brisk conditions.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, partly sunny and chillier. Highs will be in the middle and upper 30s.

