Detroit’s average spring temperatures trending warmer

DETROIT – Today is the start of meteorological spring (astronomical spring, formally called the vernal equinox, begins March 20).

For climatological purposes, we use the calendar months of March, April and May for our spring statistics, and global warming is having an impact on those stats.

Check out this short video (above) -- it’s less than a minute and won’t waste your time.

And I repeat the promise I have made for decades here at Local 4: I will only present to you rigorously verified scientific facts, and never accept ANY information from advocacy groups. Trust me: I’ve received plenty of it over the years (some of it so untrue, misleading and sensationalistic that it made me angry), and all of it goes into the trash.

