Metro Detroit weather: Cold start, sunny finish

Clear skies, light wind and dry air have all combined to create outstanding radiational cooling potential overnight, and temperatures have dropped solidly into the teens (-9 degrees Celsius) this morning.

Fortunately, light wind means little wind chill, and clear skies will transition to sunny skies that we will keep for the day ahead. And with highs reaching the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius), that means it’ll be a splendid afternoon, although a bit of a breeze (10 to 15 mph) will kick up from the southwest.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:06 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 6:25 p.m.

Becoming partly cloudy Tuesday night, with much milder lows near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius)…some of us in our South Zone may very well hit 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius), while the Thumb may only top out in the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius). I should also mention that there is some wide computer model disagreement on cloud cover Wednesday. I’ve taken the optimistic route right now until I see reason to downgrade things to mostly cloudy. It could even become a situation where it’s mostly cloudy in the Thumb, with increasing sunshine the farther southwest you get.

Mostly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the mid to upper 20s (-3 to -2 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy on Thursday, with cooler highs in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

Becoming mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the low 20s (-6 to -5 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Friday…a great way to end the work week, with highs in the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

Right now, the weekend continues to look spectacular, with at least partly cloudy skies, and highs in the low to mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius) Saturday, and in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius) on Sunday.

Would You Like More 50s?

It appears that a string of 50s (12 to 15 degrees Celsius) are headed our way for several days next week…perhaps Monday through Thursday! However, an approaching front will give us some good ‘ol spring showers by midweek.