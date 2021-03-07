Metro Detroit weather: Mainly clear, chilly Saturday evening

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday evening, Motown.

The countdown to spring is on while it definitely feels like late-winter. Temperatures dip this evening, then nose dive overnight. We have another sight of, at least, two planets in Sunday’s pre-dawn sky. Tomorrow will be chilly. Higher temps are on the way next week. Cannot wait for new, milder season to begin in two weeks at 5:37 a.m., Saturday, with the vernal equinox.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny and chilly. In women’s college basketball, MSU hosts Wisconsin at 2 p.m., and Michigan hosts Northwestern at 3 p.m. Highs will be in the low 40s in the Motor City area and Southern Lower Michigan.

Saturday evening will be fair and chilly. Temperatures will be in the 30s.

Sunset is at 6:29 p.m.

Saturday night will be clear and very cold. Overnight lows return to the teens and low 20s.

Sunday will have plenty of sun too. Still seasonably chilly with highs in the low 40s. In men’s college basketball, Michigan takes on MSU in East Lansing at 4:30 p.m.

Monday will be bright and milder. Highs will be in the middle and upper 50s.

Tuesday will be even warmer with mostly sunny skies and daytime temps reaching the low 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday have a chance of showers; not snow, but rain. It remains pretty warm. Highs will be near 60 degrees each day with early-morning lows in the 40s or near 50 degrees.

