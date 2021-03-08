Metro Detroit weather: More temps in 60s, but multiple rain chances ahead

DETROIT – Three of the five days this workweek will finish in the 60s, but there’s a healthy spring soaker sandwiched in between.

What a switch

Coming off a month that was more below normal than above, March is making up for lost time.

Monday’s highs finished in the 60s. We’ll do it again two more times this week, but not Tuesday.

Temperatures will start Tuesday just above freezing. Afternoon highs will still be well above normal, but only in the mid- to upper 50s. Remember, normal is 42 degrees.

We’ll be way above that mark for almost the entire forecast. We get the 60s back Wednesday and Thursday, but it’s not coming with sunshine.

Midweek soaker

Most of Wednesday will be dry. Then, rain, and quite a bit of it, arrives during the evening.

Expect scattered showers through lunch Thursday. Then, a renewed push of rain rolls in during the afternoon. Also, a rumble of thunder might not be out of the question.

A cold front will put an end to the rain around midnight heading into Friday morning, and we’ll have to say goodbye to the 60s for the remainder of the forecast.

Cooler weekend

Even though the weekend will be dramatically cooler, temperatures will stay at or above normal. Plus, we’ll get more sunshine for Friday through Sunday, as well.

Normal highs will be in the mid-40s for the end of the week. Sunday will be the closest to falling below that mark. We’re forecasting a high of 43 degrees, so it will be close.

Remember, Daylight Saving Time starts Sunday morning at 2 a.m. We’ll be springing forward, so set the microwave and the coffee maker ahead one hour before you head to bed Saturday night.

