Metro Detroit weather: Multiple rain chances interrupt warm stretch

DETROIT – Spring is still officially more than a week away, but you wouldn’t know it from this forecast.

Record heat

Temperatures hit 70 degrees in some locations Wednesday afternoon.

We won’t quite get there Thursday, with more clouds and rain, but we’ll be close.

Overnight lows fall only to the mid-50s. Highs will reach the low to mid-60s right before the cold front arrives.

Windy night

All the action happens prior to that frontal passage. In fact, we’ll see winds spike during the evening, topping 40 mph in many locations.

The gusts subside a bit Thursday morning, but they won’t calm down appreciably until after the front exits Thursday evening.

Soggy Thursday

As the winds start to crank, rain chances ramp up. A widely scattered shower is possible Wednesday evening and overnight.

More widespread rain is possible late Thursday morning, then downpours will be scattered around as the front comes through late Thursday afternoon.

Don’t be surprised to hear some thunder, but we are not anticipating severe weather.

Typical weekend

It’s always tough to “use up” the warm numbers during the work/school week. But even the cool-down coming this weekend will keep temperatures near normal levels for Saturday and Sunday.

Morning starts will be in the mid- to upper 20s, and we’ll finish in the mid-40s. At least we’ll see plenty of sunshine and light breezes for both days.

