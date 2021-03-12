Metro Detroit weather: Cool weekend, snow possible next week

DETROIT – Winds will finally leave us alone for the weekend, but temperatures continue to trend colder into next week.

Coldest Start

As the winds relax and skies become clear overnight, temperatures crater to the low-and-mid 20s in the Metro Zone. But many other spots may end up in the teens by Saturday morning. Check the 4ZONE page for a breakdown of those numbers. At least we won’t have a wind chill to deal with, since winds will be nearly calm to start the weekend.

Green Light Weekend

Saturday and Sunday won’t be as warm as the work week, but it won’t be as windy either. So Mother Nature is giving us the green light to get outside both days. Expect plenty of sunshine on Saturday with a few extra clouds Sunday. Highs will reach the mid 40s Saturday and upper 40s Sunday. That’s slightly above normal for mid-March

Daylight Saving Starts

You probably have to worry about only the coffee maker and the microwave, but this is the weekend we set our clocks ahead (spring forward) one hour before bed on Saturday night. Daylight Saving Time officially begins at 2AM on Sunday morning. We won’t have to mess with the clocks again until November 7th.

Snow Sneaks In

I figured burying this at the bottom will be the best way to approach it. Yes, there is snow in the forecast. It’s not the Monday night system, which may be a wintry mix of sleet or freezing rain before becoming all liquid. Thursday, a system clips us from the south. But temperatures will be cold enough to produce snow. It’s just a question of how much moisture will be around to make it.

Have a great weekend!