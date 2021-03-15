Metro Detroit weather: Getting colder Sunday night, chilly Monday

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday night, Motown.

Before midnight, temperatures are ten to twenty degrees lower than readings taken twenty-four hours ago. That cold trend continues tonight. Tomorrow will be colder with some sunshine giving away to clouds later. Slippery weather returns tomorrow night and early Tuesday. Sunshine returns for St. Patrick’s Day, and astronomical spring begins this Saturday no matter what.

Make sure your furnaces are working, and make sure you put new batteries in all of your alarms before going to bed. Pets need to be indoors, too, as temperatures fall to the low 20s, Sunday night.

Monday will be mostly to partly sunny and colder. Grab your winter coats because high temperatures only reach the middle and upper 30s. Cloudy skies develop by Monday evening.

Some slippery weather develops Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Light snow, freezing rain and sleet are possible. Any accumulations will be light (less than an inch in most spots), but streets and sidewalks will be slippery.

Tuesday will be slick in the morning with a chance of a wintry mix. Tuesday afternoon will be cloudy with scattered light rain. Temperatures get back above freezing with afternoon highs in the middle and upper 40s.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day, Wednesday! It becomes partly to mostly sunny again and a little milder. Highs will be in the low 50s to near 55°F.

Thursday will have chilly rain showers with daytime temperatures in the 40s.

Friday will have sunshine, and it will be chilly. Highs in the middle 40s.

Spring begins with the vernal equinox at 5:37 a.m. ET, Saturday. Highs reach 50°F under mostly sunny skies.

