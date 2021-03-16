Metro Detroit weather: A small taste of winter

A band of very light snow and freezing rain crossed the area while you slept, but precipitation amounts were very light, as expected. As of the time I am writing this article (4:00 a.m.), there are still some pockets of drizzle and freezing drizzle in the area, so just use a little extra caution when you head out early this morning as most areas are still close to or just below freezing.

Although the drizzle will end this morning, we’ll keep the clouds most of the day. With a bit of luck, some of us (particularly west of I-275) could see a few peeks of sun break through late.

Highs will be warmer than on Monday, and generally reach the mid to upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius). An east wind at 5 to 10 mph will veer to the north by late afternoon.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:43 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 7:41 p.m.

Becoming partly cloudy Tuesday night and that, along with calm air, should allow some fog to develop later at night. Lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

The luck of the Irish will be with us on St. Patrick’s Day, as the morning fog will dissipate, and we’ll see partly cloudy skies and highs back into the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Clouds increase Wednesday night, and rain is possible late at night. Lows in the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius).

Rain is likely on Thursday…more to the south and less to the north. Highs cool back into the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius), and it’ll be breezy. Translation: not a nice day.

Rain ends Thursday evening, with lows in the upper 20s (-2 to -1 degree Celsius).

Mostly sunny but still breezy and cool on Friday. Highs in the low to mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

Clear skies prevail Friday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

Spectacular Weekend !

The vernal equinox (astronomical start of spring) occurs at 5:57 a.m. Saturday morning, and we are in for a wonderful first weekend of spring! Expect mostly sunny skies both days, with highs near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius) on Saturday, and in the mid to upper 50s (14 degrees Celsius) on Sunday! And by the way, Monday looks partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius)!