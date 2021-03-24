Metro Detroit weather: Plenty of rain, wind before weekend

DETROIT – There haven’t been many drops out of this first system, but we’ll get plenty of rain and wind before the weekend.

Mild to wet

Wind gusts will diminish overnight and we’ll be left with a fairly pleasant Thursday. Highs will finish well above normal, in the 60s.

Those will be the warmest numbers in the forecast. Dry conditions will take us into the early evening, but once that rain starts, it won’t quit until we’ve picked up more than an inch.

Expect overnight downpours to be heavy, at times, so there might be some ponding and minor road flooding for early commuters, especially along highway underpasses. Rain finally shuts down around sunrise.

Strong winds

The low pressure center that’s driving this entire system will barrel right through Southeast Michigan just when that rain is ending. Wind gusts will spike over 45 mph around daybreak and through late morning.

Then, winds decrease through the day as they shift to the northwest. That direction change will start bringing in cooler temperatures for the weekend.

Ad

Closer to reality

Friday’s highs will finish in the mid-50s. We’ll be very close to those numbers, but slightly cooler, for the weekend and Monday. That will be just above normal for this time of year. Mornings will be cooler, too, and at least in the Metro Zone, low temperatures should stay at or above freezing.

The weekend looks wet in the middle, with rain Saturday night through early Sunday morning. But most of the daylight hours for the weekend will be dry.

Track the radar: