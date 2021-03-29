Metro Detroit weather: Snowflakes possible for Opening Day

DETROIT – Our last few days of March will bring in some dramatic swings, but the biggest exclamation point arrives on Thursday.

Few more drops

Another shot at rain rolls in Tuesday night. We’ve gotten pretty skilled at placing rain overnight lately.

It looks like most of us will end up with less than a tenth of an inch of rain. That batch should be wrapped up by daybreak, giving us dry conditions for Wednesday’s daylight hours.

Behind that cold front, we’ll get a shot of unseasonably cold air that will last into April.

Foolishly cold

Highs Wednesday will barely touch 50 degrees. Then, the mercury continues to drop. Wednesday night lows will be in the low to mid-20s, with wind chills in the teens.

A lucky handful of us will get to 40 degrees in the afternoon, but the majority of us will stay in the 30s with breezy conditions. So it will likely feel like a below-freezing day for the entirety of Thursday.

Opening day flakes

Of course, Thursday is the Detroit Tigers’ home opener at Comerica Park. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. against the Cleveland Indians.

Wouldn’t you know it, Thursday will be our most challenging weather day of the forecast. Baseballs won’t be the only things flying downtown. Snowflakes are possible as a trough from Wednesday’s departing low gets us from the backside.

It won’t amount to any accumulation, but it’s still not what a lot of Tigers fans want to deal with.

Winning weekend

Beyond Thursday’s misery, things are looking up. Sunshine blazes Friday as highs inch into the low 50s.

Both Saturday and Easter Sunday bring highs in the 60s, with dry conditions and a mix of sun and clouds.

Rain doesn’t re-enter the picture until Monday, and, you guessed it! Once again, it’s scheduled to move in at night.

