Metro Detroit weather: Sub-freezing conditions return Sunday night, milder Monday

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday night, Motown.

Palm Sunday will end with dissipating rain and falling temperatures. Skies will clear by dawn and pave the way for abundant sunshine tomorrow and Tuesday. This will allow for milder and warmer weather early this week. Colder air returns for the Detroit Tigers’ Opening Day.

Sunday night will be cold with clearing skies. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 20s. It remains breezy with winds blowing 10 to 20 mph dropping wind chills to the teens in the wee-hours of Monday

Monday will be sunnier and milder with lighter winds. Afternoon temperatures reach the upper 50s.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week, and we can grab our sunglasses, again. Daytime temperatures reach the upper 60s to near 70°F.

A cold front with more showers returns Wednesday. It will be cooler temperatures barely making it to 50°F.

Sunshine returns for the Detroit Tigers home opener Thursday. Our hometown baseball team will host Cleveland at Comerica Park at 1:10 p.m. with the first pitch. It will be mostly sunny but chilly. Anyone allowed around or in the ballpark or going to get vaccinated at Ford Field will need their coats, hats, scarves and gloves with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s much of the day.

Good Friday will be sunnier as well. It will not be as chilly with highs in the low 50s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and milder. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Easter Sunday will be bright and mild. Highs in the middle 60s.

