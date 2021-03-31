Metro Detroit weather update: March 31, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 31, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Few flakes Wednesday night and Thursday
- As winds shift later Wednesday night more to the north, the flow will be off Lake Huron which will result in a little bit of lake effect snow.
- Little to no impact, but a few flakes fly Wednesday night and parts of tomorrow.
Tigers Opening Day forecast
- Temperatures through the game will be in the 30s, with wind chills in the lower 20s ... Maybe upper teens to start.
- Winds will gust over 30mph through the day Thursday.
Weekend Looking Good
- Sunshine and 60s return this weekend!
Other headlines
Sunset at 8 p.m.
- Friday the sun sets at 8 p.m.
Daylight Over 13 Hours
- Wednesday of next week we’ll have 13 hours of daylight.