Metro Detroit weather update: March 31, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 31, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Few flakes Wednesday night and Thursday

  • As winds shift later Wednesday night more to the north, the flow will be off Lake Huron which will result in a little bit of lake effect snow.
  • Little to no impact, but a few flakes fly Wednesday night and parts of tomorrow.

Tigers Opening Day forecast

  • Temperatures through the game will be in the 30s, with wind chills in the lower 20s ... Maybe upper teens to start.
  • Winds will gust over 30mph through the day Thursday.

Weekend Looking Good

  • Sunshine and 60s return this weekend!

Other headlines

Sunset at 8 p.m.

  • Friday the sun sets at 8 p.m.

Daylight Over 13 Hours

  • Wednesday of next week we’ll have 13 hours of daylight.

