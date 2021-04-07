Metro Detroit weather: Chance of thunderstorm with heavy downpours, strong winds

DETROIT – Temperatures have hit their warm limit for the week, but the strongest storms are yet to arrive.

Storm threat

We won’t quite make it to 80 degrees on Thursday, but with numbers in the mid-70s, and an approaching low-pressure system, we’ll have a storm threat to contend with.

We should be dry through mid-afternoon, with just the outside chance of a shower. But once temperatures heat up, we’ll be monitoring Storm Tracker 4 for the possibility of thunderstorms, with heavy downpours and strong winds.

We’re under a marginal risk for severe storms. That’s the lowest level on the threat scale from the Storm Prediction Center, so it’s possible that most, if not all, of the storms stay below severe limits. Just be ready for the possibility.

If you have outdoor plans, stay on top of forecast with the Local 4Casters app, and we’ll keep you updated throughout the afternoon.

Wetter weekend

After some scattered showers Friday, rain amounts will get a lot larger for Saturday.

Evening rain that continues through much of Sunday will put down over an inch of rain in spots. Remember, much of the area is still in a moderate drought, so any rain is welcome.

If you’re going to be driving Saturday night or early Sunday morning, especially before sunrise, be on the lookout for ponding and some minor street flooding, especially in urban areas.

Cooling slowly

Temperatures will retreat to the low 70s Friday and Saturday, and then the 60s for highs Sunday through early next week. But it gets even colder in the 10-day forecast.

Track the radar: