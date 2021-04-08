Metro Detroit weather: Storms arrive, then more rain chances

DETROIT – We still need rain, and we’re about to get it, especially this weekend.

Storms weaken

Our most likely chance for strong storms fades by sunset, as showers and storms move north through the evening. We’ll still get some thunder and lightning with the late evening and overnight rain, but those storms are not expected to be strong.

Dry conditions take over by sunrise. Friday won’t be completely dry, however. A few showers are possible at any point during the day.

Big weekend rain

If you plan to be outdoors this weekend, the first part of Saturday is your window. Clouds start to increase in the afternoon, with showers arriving in the early evening. Rain intensifies through the nighttime hours.

Then, we should get a break Sunday morning before another batch of wet weather arrives in the afternoon. Rainfall totals might top one inch in spots by Sunday night.

But wait, there’s more! Rain continues, even though it will be lighter and more scattered, through the day Monday. Then, we finally get a break Tuesday.

The drought monitor released Thursday still puts the southern half of the area in a moderate drought, with the northern half in a pre-drought situation. We should moisten up the soil pretty well with this week’s rain.

Cooling slowly

Wednesday’s finish of 81 degrees will be the warmest we’ll enjoy for quite awhile.

Highs Friday and Saturday will be around 70 degrees.

Expect 60-degree finishes Sunday through Tuesday.

Then, the back half of next week takes us near -- and possibly below -- normal (gasp!) as we roll into next weekend.

Track the radar: