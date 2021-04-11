Metro Detroit weather: Wet Saturday night, becoming chilly

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday night, Motown.

The Detroit area gets a healthy dose of moisture tonight and tomorrow. Our lawns and gardens will soak it up nicely, but be careful while traveling. It becomes chilly overnight and the rest of the weekend. It becomes a bit milder and more spring-like the rest of next week. This includes more spring showers for the first half of it.

Saturday night will be rainy chillier. Heavy downpours and gusty winds are possible after midnight. As much as a half inch of rain or more of rain is possible by dawn. Temperatures fall to near 50 degrees by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be cloudy, wet and chill all day. The soggiest time of day is in the morning with steady rain rotating north from Detroit to I-69 to The Thumb. Late morning and early afternoon will be “drier” with scattered sprinkles. The ground remains squishy. Sunday afternoon will have rain showers redevelop, and it remains chilly. Temperatures hover around 50 degrees all day.

Ad

Monday will be partly sunny and mild. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle 60s. Scattered showers are possible.

Showers will be on and off through Wednesday, but neither Tuesday nor Wednesday will be washouts. Both days will be cooler, again, with highs near 60 degrees.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.