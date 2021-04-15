Metro Detroit weather: Weekend rain chances, temperatures slowly recover

DETROIT – We’re on our way to warmth. It just might not get here as quickly as we would like.

Slow recovery

We won’t be quite as chilly walking out the door Friday. At least we’ll be snow-free!

Temperatures will still be in the 30s, though. Highs will reach the mid-50s Friday afternoon, which is below normal for mid-April.

We’ll gain a couple degrees over the weekend. Unfortunately, that will come with more clouds than sunshine, and not a completely dry forecast.

Weekend rain chances

We’re watching a trough of low pressure that will lift north out of the Mississippi River valley into the weekend. Even though we expect this wave to weaken, it will give us just enough lift to be on the lookout for a quick sprinkle.

The chances are slightly better Sunday than Saturday, but most of us will stay dry the entire time. If those sprinkles show up Sunday, the more likely time is late afternoon into the evening.

Next week

We start next week with highs in the low 60s, but that might be the best we can do for the entire forecast.

Temperatures dip again by the middle of next week. In fact, next Thursday might feel very similar to this Thursday, with highs in the 40s and chances of rain, which could begin with some flakes.

I’ll end with some warmer news: Federal forecasters published their three-month outlook for May, June and July, and it’s likely that we’re above-normal for that period.

