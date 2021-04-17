Metro Detroit weather: Chilly Friday night, higher temps this weekend

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday night, Motown!

Friday becomes chillier and remains dry. There will be fewer clouds overhead and more sunshine Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon will be a bit milder. Sunday will be milder, too, but with a few more clouds returning and only a few raindrops possible.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy and colder. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 30s throughout most of the region. The farm and Livingston County will have temperature is closer to freezing.

Sunrise is at 7:49 a.m.

Saturday will be partly sunny and delightful. A jacket or coat will be needed in the morning to stay warm, but we can get away with a sweatshirt and jeans in the afternoon. With enough sunshine, temperatures reach the middle and upper 50s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Despite this, temperatures reach the lower 60s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and mild. I will be in the low 60s to near 65 degrees Fahrenheit.

Ad

Colder air goes back in, Tuesday. It will be mostly cloudy with chilly rain showers possible. Afternoon temperatures will only be in the middle 40s.

Wednesday will have showers in the morning. Highs rebound to 50 degrees or slightly more.

We are back in the upper 50s with more sunshine, Thursday.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.