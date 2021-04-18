Metro Detroit weather: A few sprinkles Saturday night, higher temps Sunday, falling snow next week

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday night, Motown!

Skies will be mainly cloudy tonight with scattered sprinkles. Under the quilt of clouds, temps remain above freezing, but it will be chilly. Tomorrow becomes milder with sun and clouds overhead. It will be a bit warmer, Monday. Then, get ready for more snow!

Saturday night will be chillier with overnight lows in the middle and upper 30s. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a few raindrops here and there.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered sprinkles. Despite this, temperatures reach the lower 60s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and mild. It will be in the low 60s to near 65°F.

Colder air comes back , Tuesday. It will be mostly cloudy with chilly rain showers possible. Afternoon temperatures will only be in the middle 40s.

Wednesday will have snow showers in the morning and rain in the afternoon. After all of my model analysis, accumulating snow is possible with treacherous road conditions Wednesday morning through the midday hours. Do not put away snow-melt or snow removing gear, yet. Morning temps will be near freezing in the morning and barely above 40 degrees in the afternoon.

We are back in the upper 50s with more sunshine, Thursday.

Friday will be partly sunny and mild. Highs will be in the low 60s.

