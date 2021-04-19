Metro Detroit weather: Cool with scattered sprinkles Sunday night, snowy mid-week

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday night, Motown.

Skies remain mainly cloudy with on and off sprinkles. It will be cool and rather comfortable. Tomorrow will be mild with another mixture of clouds and sunshines. Some light rain showers are possible tomorrow night. Wintry weather is still in the forecast mid-week with lower temperatures and accumulating snow.

Sunday evening be cool and partly cloudy. Temps will be in the 50s. Sunday night will be partly cloudy and chilly. Overnight lows of the new 40°F.

Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy, again. It will be a bit mild with temperatures in the low 60s shortly after lunchtime. Then it becomes cooler. A few rain showers are possible Monday evening and Monday night, but they will be on the light side. It’s not until late Tuesday and early Wednesday when more hazardous weather arrives.

April snow

Here’s where things get interesting, and not in a good way if you don’t like wintry weather.

Tuesday, clouds will increase from low pressure coming from the Central Plains. A front sets up and colder air arrives. A few chilly rain showers are possible Tuesday morning with cloudy skies midday. By late Tuesday afternoon to Tuesday night, it becomes colder.

Light snow showers start to arrive from the west and southwest by dinner time. Areas south of I-94 may receive chilly rain, at first, but it changes so snow after nightfall.

When many of us go to bed or are sleeping Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, it becomes snowy with light to moderate snow falling after midnight to dawn.

Do not put away your snow-melt or shovel because there is the possibility of accumulating snow before lunchtime, Wednesday. Up to 1 inch of snow is possible when Wednesday morning is complete. Some neighborhoods may receive 1 to 2 inches of snow. Isolated spots may get just over 2 inches.

Wednesday afternoon, temperatures rise 40°F. Snow will change to rain, and there will be some melting.

This storm still has a lot of variables to it. Any shift in its trajectory could mean more snow or less snow, even no snow at all.

Thursday and Friday become brighter and milder. Both days will be both mostly sunny. Daytime temperatures will be over 50°F Thursday and over 60°F, Friday.

