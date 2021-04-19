Weather

Metro Detroit weather update: April 19, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Local 4Casters

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for April 19, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Rain showers

  • Few showers Monday afternoon and early evening.
  • Moving into the west zone around 3 p.m., should be exiting the south zone by 9 p.m.
  • This rain is with a cold front that will bring a pretty dramatic drop in temperatures.

Cold

  • This front is bringing a solid 25-30 degree drop in temperatures.
  • We’re in the 60s now, but we’ll drop into the middle 30s overnight tonight.
  • The biggest cold comes Wednesday and Thursday mornings as temperatures bottom out in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
  • A freeze is likely. People should bring in, cover tender vegetation.

Snow

  • Models vary on the exact track of this system. This is leading to a decent level of uncertainty with how much snow we see. Model extremes range from next to nothing to 4″.
  • Snow moves in Tuesday evening. The leading edge may be cold rain.
  • Snow continues overnight into Wednesday morning, wrapping up around 8 a.m.
  • Looking like a solid 1″-2″ for most. Higher amounts southeast. Lesser amounts northwest.

