Metro Detroit weather update: April 19, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for April 19, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Rain showers
- Few showers Monday afternoon and early evening.
- Moving into the west zone around 3 p.m., should be exiting the south zone by 9 p.m.
- This rain is with a cold front that will bring a pretty dramatic drop in temperatures.
Cold
- This front is bringing a solid 25-30 degree drop in temperatures.
- We’re in the 60s now, but we’ll drop into the middle 30s overnight tonight.
- The biggest cold comes Wednesday and Thursday mornings as temperatures bottom out in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
- A freeze is likely. People should bring in, cover tender vegetation.
Snow
- Models vary on the exact track of this system. This is leading to a decent level of uncertainty with how much snow we see. Model extremes range from next to nothing to 4″.
- Snow moves in Tuesday evening. The leading edge may be cold rain.
- Snow continues overnight into Wednesday morning, wrapping up around 8 a.m.
- Looking like a solid 1″-2″ for most. Higher amounts southeast. Lesser amounts northwest.