Metro Detroit weather: When to expect this spring snowfall to end

DETROIT – We can leave the shovels in the garage, but I hope you didn’t “park” your parkas in the back of the closet just yet.

Snowy night

Snow showers got an early start on us and will exit earlier, as well. Expect to see flakes through much of the overnight.

At least it will be done before we hit the road Wednesday morning. Accumulation should be limited to grassy areas. If anything manages to stick to sidewalks or side streets, it won’t hang around long.

Afternoon temperatures Wednesday will reach the mid-40s. Totals will range from nothing across most of the North Zone to 2 inches in the South Zone.

Give yourself extra time for the morning drive, but this won’t be reminiscent of a major winter event.

Freeze warning

Temperatures are headed to the 20s in most spots for the next two nights. Freeze warnings have been expanded to our side of the state. Keep in mind, the warning is in effect through 8 a.m. Thursday.

Temperatures this cold will kill tender vegetation, so if you have some plants that you want to live to see another day, cover them or bring them indoors.

The coldest part of the forecast will be Wednesday night. Also, wind chills will dip to the teens in spots both Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Warmer weekend

Recovery begins Thursday afternoon, with highs reaching the mid-50s. We return to above-normal highs, but just barely, on Friday.

Technically we lose a couple degrees over the weekend, but we’ll still be near normal. Saturday afternoon brings our next round of precipitation. That will be all rain. Then, Sunday will be dry with partly cloudy skies.

