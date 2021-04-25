Metro Detroit weather: Cool with fewer clouds Sunday afternoon

DETROIT – A Freeze Warning is in effect for Lapeer, Sanilac and St. Clair counties from midnight to 8 a.m. Monday

Sunday night will be mostly clear and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 30s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and more Spring like. It will be milder with afternoon temperatures in the low 60s.

A warm front brings a few showers Monday night in the very early Tuesday morning. Behind the front is much warmer air.

Things really heat up Tuesday. Under mostly partly sunny skies, the temperature climbs to the low 80s during the day. This will challenge the record high of 84°F set back in 2009.

Wednesday will be warm. Afternoon temperatures will be at least 10 degrees above average in the middle 70s.

Thursday has a likely chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

After a cold front moved through, Friday becomes mostly sunny and cooler. It will still feel like spring with highs in the low 60s.