Metro Detroit weather: Cooldown expected into the weekend

DETROIT – The last of the super mild air is leaving us. Get ready for a noticeable cooldown heading into the weekend.

Temps Dip

Yet another near-record finish on Wednesday leads into a 20-degree cooldown for Thursday. That front which allowed temperatures to soar into the 80s in migrating south again. We’ll be on the cold side of it Thursday and Friday. We’ll barely get to 60 degrees in spots Thursday. Check the 4ZONE page to see if your backyard will stay in the 50s. Friday will be even cooler with nearly everyone in the 50s for highs. Then the weekend starts with temperatures in the mid 30s. That could give us a frosty start to Saturday with some locations near or even below freezing.

Rain’s Not Done

Even though that front will park itself south of the state line, a wave of low pressure riding along it will bring a healthy dose of rain to most of the area. East siders and the South Zone will get most of it and the highest totals: a half inch or more, in addition to Wednesday’s amounts. Expect the rain to start by daybreak Thursday and be with us off and on through the day. There’s a slim shot that a shower could linger Friday morning, but most of the day will be dry. Then we should be dry through the weekend. Although, we’re seeing some models producing a rogue shower Saturday, mainly north of Eight Mile Road.

Halfway Recovery

Temperatures rebound for the weekend as we start the month of May. Highs reach the mid 60s Saturday. Sunday will be a noticeable bump, finishing in the mid 70s. We’ll stay there through Monday before losing a bit of ground as multiple rain chances roll in.