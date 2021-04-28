Metro Detroit weather: Storm chances for some, but not all

DETROIT – Good Wednesday morning!

Tuesday’s high of 83 degrees came within one degree of the record high of 84 degrees that was set in 2009. We were close! And now, the party is over for some of us as a cold front is draped across our northern suburbs.

The cold front is moving slowly, so I’ll have to keep the chance for a scattered shower or thunderstorm in the forecast, especially across the southern half of the region. But not everybody will necessarily see rain today. I strongly urge you to keep an eye on our free app’s real-time radar if you have outdoor plans.

Wednesday’s sunrise was at 6:33 a.m.

High temperatures Wednesday will range from the upper 70s across the south to low 70s in the north -- and perhaps only in the mid to upper 60s over the northern half of the Thumb.

Wind will shift to the northwest behind the cold front and will increase to 10 to 20 mph by Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday’s sunset is at 8:30 p.m.

After an early evening break, showers redevelop Wednesday night. Lows will be in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.