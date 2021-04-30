Metro Detroit weather: Finally Friday, final showers

We are starting our Finally Friday dry, with some clearing even taking place. However, an upper level disturbance crossing the state will bring a brief period of showers across the area during the morning…conveniently right in between the morning commute and lunchtime. By this afternoon, the sun will be back in full force, so keep those shades handy today…along with that umbrella!

Highs today will only reach the mid 50s (13 to 14 degrees Celsius), and this will be compounded by northwest winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 35 mph. Yes, it’ll be a cool day, although the afternoon sunshine always helps.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:30 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:32 p.m.

Clear skies, diminishing wind, and a cold, dry air mass overhead is the perfect recipe for efficient radiational cooling Friday night…that maximizes our cooling potential. As such, lows will drop into the mid 30s in our Urban Heat Island, but into the low 30s and even near 30 degrees (-1 to 0 degrees Celsius) in our typically colder rural areas. As such, some frost is possible late Friday night, although we won’t see a hard freeze like we did last week when lows dropped into the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy, windy and much warmer on Saturday. While I cannot rule out a mid-to-late afternoon shower north of I-69, most of us should get away with a dry day. Temperatures will respond mightily to the increasing southwest wind that will gust between 30 and 35 mph by afternoon, topping out around 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Saturday night, and I cannot rule out a shower. Much milder lows in the mid 50s (14 degrees Celsius).

Sunday is a tricky day, weather-wise, as the computer models aren’t in agreement on the placement of a front that will lay somewhere across southeast Michigan. At this point, I’m planning on a day that’s more dry than wet, with the best chance to perhaps stir up a shower being in the afternoon. Rain chances are much better Sunday night into Monday. Even with mostly cloudy skies Sunday, I still expect highs to reach the mid to upper 70s (25 to 26 degrees Celsius).

