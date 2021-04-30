Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures rebound from frosty start this weekend

DETROIT – It’s great to see Friday afternoon sunshine. Don’t let it deceive you, though. Some of us are headed below freezing to start the weekend.

Frosty again

After the rain left, strong northwest winds hustled the cloud cover out of Southeast Michigan. That gave us a gorgeous looking finish. But it’s setting the stage for our coldest night of the forecast.

Dry air, clear skies and relaxing winds will put a lot of spots at or below freezing Friday night. Metro Zone locations should remain in the mid-30s, but check the 4ZONE page to find out how cold your backyard will get.

Even though the temperature might get to some scary numbers, it won’t last very long.

Quick rebound

Dry air is a double-edged sword in setups like this. As quickly as temperatures will drop overnight, they’ll boomerang to above-normal highs Saturday afternoon. We’ll finish the day near 70!

Sunday will be even warmer, with highs in the mid-70s and morning starts in the mid-50s.

