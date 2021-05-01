Metro Detroit weather: After frosty morning temperatures skyrocket Saturday afternoon

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

Get ready for an amazing temperature increase today. It’s a welcome feeling considering the cold start we had Saturday morning. We start with frost on the windshield and end up with T-shirt weather by this afternoon. It will be breezy and milder tonight and warmer tomorrow. More much needed rain returns after the weekend.

Saturday morning will be freezing and frosty in Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Frost will be patchy south of M-59 -- Hall Road and more widespread north of the main thoroughfare, especially in The Thumb. Temperatures start in the 20s and low 30s.

Sunrise is at 6:30 a.m.

A healthy wind blowing from the southwest at 9 to 19 miles per hour will help temperatures surge. No jackets, hats or gloves will be needed to wear to stay warm. In fact, we can switch to short sleeves and shorts at the end of the day. Highs will be in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Saturday evening will be fair and mild. Temperatures will be in the 60s.

Sunset is at 8:32 p.m.

Saturday night will be fair to partly cloudy. Furnaces can take a break because it will be mild. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 50s.