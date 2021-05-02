Metro Detroit weather: Mild to cool Saturday evening with sprinkles leaving

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday evening, Motown.

We’ve come a long way, temperature-wise. We had frost this morning. A warm front brought clouds but a rise in temperatures of 30 to 40 degrees. Now, we’ve had some sprinkles and light showers, but they leave this evening, and it continues to feel like spring this evening and tonight. It will feel like summer, tomorrow. Heavier, more widespread and rain visits the region a the very end of and after our weekend.

Saturday evening will be mostly cloudy and mild. Temperatures will be near 60 degrees. The sprinkles we had this afternoon become more scattered and leave toward sunset.

Sunset is at 8:32 p.m.

Saturday night will be fair to partly cloudy. Furnaces can take a break because it will be mild. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 50s.

Sunday will be partly sunny and warmer. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Moderate drought continues to plague the entire Lower Peninsula. Some relief for our lawns, gardens and crops is on the way. Rain showers arrive with a frontal system Sunday night. Lows will be in the 50s.

Soggy weather remains Monday and it will be mild. Highs will be near 70 degrees.